MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - The Chamber of Commerce in Marshall, Illinois has just wrapped up a big project.

Scroll for more content...

The group redid the inside of their building, giving the walls fresh paint and making space for new businesses.

The building was built in the 1800s and originally housed city hall and the city jail.

The community is invited to come by and check out the new updates.

Small businesses are open and ready for customers.