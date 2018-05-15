Clear

Marriage proposal upstaged by 3-year-old's call of nature

Photo of 3-year-old answering the call of nature during proposal. (Provided Photo/WLNS via Kevin Przytula)

A Michigan boy found a way to make his mark on the occasion of his mother’s marriage proposal.

Allyssa Anter said “yes” Saturday to the question popped by her boyfriend, Kevin Przytula. Video shows the bride-to-be and man on bended knee are blissfully unaware that right next to them, 3-year-old Owen Anter had dropped his pants to urinate in front of Bay City’s Ring of Friendship sculpture.

They were alerted to the pint-sized proposal crasher by the giggling videographer, Przytula’s 11-year-old daughter, Kayleigh.

Allyssa Anter says her son “stole the show,” and acknowledges his potty training is a work in progress.

The video was shared Monday by WNEM-TV and The Bay City Times.

