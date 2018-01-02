Mark Bird Announces Run For Indiana House of Representatives

Terre Haute, Ind. (Press Release) – Former Vigo County councilman and longtime Terre Haute resident Mark Bird (D) announced Tuesday, January 2 his intention to run for Indiana House of Representatives for the 43rd District.

Bird aims to fill the position held by Representative Clyde Kersey since 1996. Kersey announced in December that his current term would be his last.

“I’ve spoken to Clyde, he’s one of the people that has encouraged me to take this step,” Bird says of his intention to run. “I’ve gotten some great support from Clyde and I hope I can follow in his footsteps and represent the 43rd District as well as he has done for more than two decades.”

Bird brings years of political experience, he served three four-year terms on the Vigo County Council. In 2015, he challenged Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett in the mayor’s race, but narrowly lost the race.

“We came up short on that race, but I learned a lot from that and I think I’m in a much better position to represent the 43rd District at this time,” Bird says.

Bird is a 1989 graduate of Oakland City College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and physical education. Bird resides in Terre Haute with his wife Brenda. They have two children; Elizabeth and Joey.