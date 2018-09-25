Margaret Avenue overpass project ahead of schedule

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Margaret Avenue overpass construction project is currently ahead of schedule.

That's according to Terre Haute City Engineer Chuck Ennis.

Ennis told News 10 the overpass could open before the end of the year.

It was originally scheduled to open in June of 2019.

Crews poured the deck on Monday, and will now move to the surfacing phase.

That is Margaret Avenue between Canal and 25th Streets.