Margaret Avenue project continues, street closures to be aware of

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Major construction continues on Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute that runs from 14th street to 25th street. The $9 million dollar project should eventually make it easier for drivers to avoid trains in the area. But, as of right now, some are calling it a headache.

If you need to be East of the railroad tracks, people need to come in from the East side of the construction work at 25th street. There are some temporary roads to get you from place to place.

Brad Utz, director of Inspection of City of Terre Haute engineering department, says the project is going really well. He says it is going faster than anticipated.

On Wednesday, crews will begin to put structural beams for the bridge near 19th street and Margaret Avenue.

“You’ll start to see work done on the bridge deck,” Brad Utz said.

Once the overpass is complete, it will allow drivers to avoid the crossing and avoid getting railroaded.

“We’ve needed it for a long time. I mean we need an artery that goes over the railroad,” Utz said.

On top of building a bridge, there is also plans of re-building the legs of 25th street and Margaret Avenue intersection. This includes putting in place a storm sewer, new curb, gutter, and asphalt.

Utz says his hope is to get the area open for traffic by late December. But, he says this is not final. There is still work to be done in the Spring.

June of 2019 is when he says they estimate the project is completely finished.