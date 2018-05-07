Maps of Officer Pitts' procession route to Sullivan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many of you have been asking about services for Officer Rob Pitts.

There will be a public visitation.

A public viewing for Officer Pitts will be on Tuesday from 2:00 to 7:00 at the Hulman Center.

His funeral will be on Wednesday starting at 11:00 a.m.

We will carry that funeral service live online and on air.

You are encouraged to line the procession route Officer Pitts' procession will travel from the Hulman Center to Sullivan.

That is where Officer Pitts will be laid to rest.

Details Route

From the Hulman Center, the funeral coach will travel south down 13th Street to Erie Canal Road.

They will continue south to McDaniel Road and then take State Road 641 South.

The procession will exit 641 and get on U.S. Highway 41, going south to Sullivan.

In Sullivan, they leave 41 on to Section Street.

From Section Street, the procession will go to Washington Street.

Officer Pitts will be laid to rest at Center Ridge Cemetery on Johnson Stree in Sullivan.