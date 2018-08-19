Clear

Many travel to Wabash Valley for Terre Haute Air Show

A glimpse at some of the people who traveled to Terre Haute for the Terre Haute Air Show. (WTHI Photo)

If you were able to make it to the Terre Haute Air Show Saturday, it was a spectacular sight!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you were able to make it to the Terre Haute Air Show Saturday, it was a spectacular sight!

Air show officials estimate 60 thousand people will be at the event this weekend.

The prestigious Blue Angels pulled-off several hair-raising maneuvers using precision techniques during the action-packed show.

This is one of the largest events in the Midwest, and people from all over journeyed to see it.

Visitor Rick Taylor from St. Louis, Missouri says, "The weather's great. We're having a good time. The food's good. And there's a lot of patriotic things to see at the show."

The second and final day of the air show is Sunday. Flying starts at noon, and the Blue Angels take to the sky again at 3:30.

For the whole event schedule, click here.

More early fog, but clearing sky by mid day.
