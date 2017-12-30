wx_icon Terre Haute

Manager: Beer and cigarettes stolen during overnight Shelburn gas station break-in

The manager says it happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Sunoco Gas Station on the east side of U.S. 41 in Shelburn.

Posted: Dec. 29, 2017 5:14 PM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2017 10:53 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County gas station was robbed early Friday morning.

That's according to the store's manager.

He said it happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Sunoco Gas Station on the east side of U.S. 41 in Shelburn.

He let our crew see surveillance video of a suspect inside of the store.

The manager says the thieves took beer and cigarettes.

We've reached out to police in Sullivan County, and are waiting to hear back.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

