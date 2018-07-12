Clear

Man with key role in health kickback schemes gets prison

A man who authorities say played a key role in $19 million in kickback schemes involving Indiana nursing homes has been sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $7 million in restitution.

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 7:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who authorities say played a key role in $19 million in kickback schemes involving Indiana nursing homes has been sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $7 million in restitution.

Scroll for more content...

A federal judge on Monday also sentenced Steven Ganote to two years of supervised release.

Josh Burkhart, brother of the former American Senior Communities CEO who orchestrated the schemes, was sentenced to four months in prison, two years of supervised release and $420,000 in restitution. Ganote and Burkhart earlier pleaded guilty.

The former CEO, James Burkhart, was sentenced in June to nearly 10 years for his role in the schemes that operated from January 2009 to September 2015. The company’s former CFO also has been sentenced. American Senior Communities operates about 70 nursing homes.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness