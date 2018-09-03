Man who stopped terror attack to speak in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The man who foiled a terrorist attack in France will be speaking soon in Terre Haute.

Former Air Force Staff Sergeant Spencer Stone tackler an assailant on a Paris-bound train in 2015.

Stone will be talking to people about what makes a hero and the importance of taking action when they see danger.

Stone will be the first in this year's speaker series on campus. The event will happen on September 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Tilson Auditorium. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Clint Eastwood produced a movie about what happened. Stone and his friends play themselves. There will be a free showing of “The 15:17 to Paris” on September 13th at 7:00 p.m. in Tilson Auditorium. The screening is also free and open to the public.