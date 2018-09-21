Clear
Man who pleaded guilty in crash that killed Uber driver, Colts player to learn sentence

Manuel Orrego-Savala

The man who pleaded guilty to killing two people in a drunk-driving crash will be sentenced Friday.

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 10:07 AM
Posted By: COLBY THELEN

In February, police say Manuel Orrego-Savala crashed his F-150 into a car parked on the shoulder of I-70. He was driving with a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit.

The crash killed 26-year-old Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver, 54-year-old Jeffery Monroe.

In July, Orrego-Savala pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .15 or higher. The sentence could range from 10 to 16 years. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped two additional felonies of leaving the scene of an accident.

Prior to the hearing, Orrego-Savala wrote a letter to Judge Grant Hawkins asking for forgiveness.

In the letter obtained by the Indy Star, he says, “Please I was not trying to kill or hurt anyone. I ask the family — the courts — and God to all please forgive me.”

He also says he has a drinking problem, adding that he got mixed up in drinking because he was thinking about his family miles from home.

Federal authorities say the Guatemalan man came to the country illegally in 2004. He was deported in 2007 and in 2009. He illegally re-entered the country, federal authorities said, and now faces a federal immigration charge.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4indy.com

