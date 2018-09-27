Man tied to local child death would not face any prison time under agreement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man tied to a local child death case intends to plead guilty.

On Tuesday, Brian Moseman filed a plea agreement with the intent to plead guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent.

He is currently facing five felony counts.

Under the agreement, Moseman would not face any prison time.

He would instead serve two and a half years on formal probation.

Tiffany Daughtery, the mother accused in the case, was sentenced to 21-years.

The victim in the case was a five-year-old girl.

She was deaf and mute.

Officials say the girl weighed just 16 lbs. at the time of her death.