Man tied to local child death would not face any prison time under agreement

On Tuesday, Brian Moseman filed a plea agreement with the intent to plead guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent.

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 4:11 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man tied to a local child death case intends to plead guilty.

He is currently facing five felony counts.

He is currently facing five felony counts.

Under the agreement, Moseman would not face any prison time.

LINK | 'YOU WERE HER WORLD...' FINAL SENTENCING FOR TIFFANY DAUGHERTY

He would instead serve two and a half years on formal probation.

Tiffany Daughtery, the mother accused in the case, was sentenced to 21-years.

The victim in the case was a five-year-old girl.

She was deaf and mute.

Officials say the girl weighed just 16 lbs. at the time of her death.

