Man tied to local child death would not face any prison time under agreement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man tied to a local child death case intends to plead guilty.
On Tuesday, Brian Moseman filed a plea agreement with the intent to plead guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent.
He is currently facing five felony counts.
Under the agreement, Moseman would not face any prison time.
LINK | 'YOU WERE HER WORLD...' FINAL SENTENCING FOR TIFFANY DAUGHERTY
He would instead serve two and a half years on formal probation.
Tiffany Daughtery, the mother accused in the case, was sentenced to 21-years.
The victim in the case was a five-year-old girl.
She was deaf and mute.
Officials say the girl weighed just 16 lbs. at the time of her death.
