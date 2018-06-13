Fight for your right to party. Man heads to court for hosting a birthday party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Discussion continues about a Terre Haute Ordinance. A violator of the dance party ordinance was in court on Tuesday. News 10 has introduced you to Tommy Williams in past stories.

The hearing took nearly two hours. Williams is putting up a fight for what he says was wrong. Police shut down his birthday party because he did not have a permit.

The judge heard from witnesses on Tuesday during Williams trial. He faces charges connected to a violation of the so-called "dance ordinance."

"I am here to win my case," Williams said.

Officers cited Williams back in April for hosting a birthday party at his home. Police say he needed a permit for his party. News 10 first introduced you to Williams when the initial incident occurred.

We also followed him to court back in May. He denied to pay a $37 fine.

Eddie Felling, Terre Haute's city attorney, sat alongside Sgt. Denzil Lewis. Lewis is the Terre Haute police officer who wrote Williams a ticket. He said the music was too loud.

"It was nice music. There was no cussing involved," Williams said.

Sgt. Lewis says he estimates there were around 50 to 60 people on the property.

Williams argues everyone at his party was family members. There were no strangers.

"There shouldn't be a law or citation for celebrating holidays," Williams said.

Police said he violated city code by having a DJ, no security, and by opening his party up to the public.

"If I see somebody walk up to my birthday party, I am not going to turn them down if they are hungry," Williams said.

A judge didn't make a ruling. He will further discuss William's case on Friday.

Sgt. Denzil and his witness Adam Noel refused to comment until a ruling is made.