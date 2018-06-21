Clear

Man sues police officer who shot him

A man who was shot three times by police is suing the officer who shot him.

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 12:47 PM
Posted By: Jon Swaner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man who was shot three times by police is suing the officer who shot him. Quintin Towles, Junior names the Terre Haute Police Department, Officer Lance Sanders, Detective Tony Guinn of Indiana State Police, and the County of Vigo as defendants. He seeks $250,000 in damages.

Towles believes THPD used excessive force and made unjustified use of deadly weapon in his claim. He also claims perjury, slander and defamation of character. This all stems from an incident that happened back in October 2015 on Cleveland Avenue. Police were sent on a call of a domestic disturbance. As police confronted Towles, they felt he was brandishing a handgun. Officers shot Towles after he ignored orders to drop the weapon. Towles claims he never had a weapon.

A jury convicted Towles of several charges, including criminal recklessness and burglary. He's serving a prison sentence at the Miami Correctional Facility. He's not scheduled for release until the year 2025.

