Man sentenced for International Village shooting death

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A 22-year-old learned his fate following a deadly shooting.

That shooting happened at International Village Apartments in Vigo County last November.

On Wednesday, Tristin Spencer was sentenced to 10-years in prison.

Last month, Spencer entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter.

As a result, the state dismissed the murder charge.

Police say there was a verbal argument between Robert James Archer and Spencer.

The report reveals Spencer told police Archer called him a derogatory name.

That led to a fight.

Detectives say Spencer shot Archer during the incident.