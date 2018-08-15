VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A 22-year-old learned his fate following a deadly shooting.
That shooting happened at International Village Apartments in Vigo County last November.
On Wednesday, Tristin Spencer was sentenced to 10-years in prison.
Last month, Spencer entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter.
As a result, the state dismissed the murder charge.
Police say there was a verbal argument between Robert James Archer and Spencer.
LINK | VICTIM FROM THURSDAY SHOOTING AT TERRE HAUTE APARTMENT COMPLEX HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED
The report reveals Spencer told police Archer called him a derogatory name.
That led to a fight.
Detectives say Spencer shot Archer during the incident.
Related Content
- Man sentenced for International Village shooting death
- Sentencing date set for a man that admitted to shooting death at International Village
- Man arrested for International Village Apartments shooting now facing murder charge
- Feeding a "Village" on Thanksgiving
- Sentencing on hold for man involved in police action shooting
- Man involved in police action shooting receives his sentence
- Local man sentenced for his part in Terre Haute shooting
- Olney man receives maximum sentence
- Lawrenceville takes action against United Methodist Village
- Logs Gathered for Destroyed Pioneer Village Cabin
Scroll for more content...