Man sentenced for International Village shooting death

A 22-year-old learned his fate following a deadly shooting.

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 4:37 PM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 5:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

That shooting happened at International Village Apartments in Vigo County last November.

On Wednesday, Tristin Spencer was sentenced to 10-years in prison.

Last month, Spencer entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter.

As a result, the state dismissed the murder charge.

Police say there was a verbal argument between Robert James Archer and Spencer.

LINK | VICTIM FROM THURSDAY SHOOTING AT TERRE HAUTE APARTMENT COMPLEX HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED

The report reveals Spencer told police Archer called him a derogatory name.

That led to a fight.

Detectives say Spencer shot Archer during the incident.

