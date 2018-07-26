Man sentenced after Knightsville stand-off

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County man is sentenced after a stand-off with police.

Police arrested 45-year-old Michael Conley in connection to the stand-off. It took place January 9th at a home in Knightsville. That's in Clay County.

Police say Conley fired shots toward police and made threats during the three-hour standoff.

Conley was previously charged with seven counts of attempted murder, one count aggravated attempted battery, and one count of intimidation. In late June, Conley took a plea deal. In it, all other charges were dropped, but the intimidation charge.

Wednesday in court was Conley’s sentencing hearing. Witnesses on the state's side and the defense's side testified. That's so the judge could make a clearer decision on how long of a sentence to give Conley.

There was a great showing of support for Conley too. More than two dozen people filled the courtroom pews. Some traveled from as far away as Mississippi.

They testified on Michael’s character before this crime. They leaned heavily on Conley struggling with alcoholism and depression after the passing of his first wife.

However, the judge took very seriously that while no one was injured in the standoff, the potential was there.

Ultimately, Conley was sentenced to six years. Three years are to be served in the department of corrections. One year he will serve in home detention, and two years of probation will follow. Conley will get credit for the almost 200 days he’s already served.