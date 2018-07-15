Man identified; Events leading up to body found in Wabash River

HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Police identified the man found in the Wabash River Wednesday night. That happened between Hutsonville and Merom.

That man is 49-year-old David Overbay from Lawrenceville, Illinois.

A boater discovered his body. Since that initial 911 call, police have been piecing together what happened.

In a release sent Friday, Sullivan Sheriff Clark Cottom says Overbay was last seen Tuesday.

Police say his truck broke down that same day. He left the car before police arrived.

Investigators say Overbay tried to swim across the river. They are still unsure why. Autopsy results show the initial cause of death is drowning.

Police say this is an open investigation. They are still waiting for final testing and toxicology reports to determine if any other factors led to his death.