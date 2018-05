KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An agriculture worker was found dead after an incident on a farm just south of an Oaktown in Knox County.

Scroll for more content...

Officials are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

Knox County Coroner Brian Hagen said in a release the 45-year-old man was found dead near his work pickup truck.

His truck was near a "field electrical water irrigator."

His name is being withheld until family can be notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.