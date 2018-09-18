Man facing charges of criminal confinement, kidnapping, and strangulation set for a court appearance

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will have his initial hearing on Wednesday for an arrest dating back to July.
Dominic Pope is being charged with criminal confinement, kidnapping, and strangulation.
The charges are from an arrest on July 23rd.
According to court documents, Pope held a woman against her will, battered her, and threatened her with a machete.
Pope is scheduled to appear before Judge Michael Lewis on Wednesday for his initial hearing.
He is currently in the Vigo County Jail on $50,000 bond.
