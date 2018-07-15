Man facing charges for child molestation

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Washington, Indiana man is due in court this week for an alleged sexual crime.
Officials say 20-year-old Jacob Norrington was arrested on Friday.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says he's facing charges for child molestation.
The Office says a warrant for Norrington was issued by Washington Police after an investigation.
Officials say this investigation included both Norrington and a victim. They say the victim is believed to be five years old.
Again, officials expect Norrington to be in court this week.
