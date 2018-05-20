Man facing charges following late night crash in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man, hospitalized after a late night crash, will head to jail where he faces several charges.

Terre Haute Police said they were called to 15th and Poplar Street on Saturday night.

Our News 10 crew arrived to the scene shortly after 11:15 p.m.

Police said Brian Frye, 58, was driving east on Poplar Street when he hit two parked vehicles near 15th Street.

Police said Frye's leg was pinned. The Terre Haute Fire Department helped free him from the vehicle.

Frye was taken to the hospital, where he's being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Aftre Frye is released from the hospital, police said he will be taken to the Vigo County Jail. He faces a series of charges including Habitual Traffic Violator, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and False Informing.