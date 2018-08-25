Clear

Man faces charges for allegedly injuring an infant

Justin Kenner Mugshot (Vermillion County Jail Photo)

25-year-old Justin Kenner of Clinton is facing charges of Domestic Battery and Child Endangerment. Officials say Kenner was arrested around midnight August 24th.

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is arrested in Vermillion County after police say he caused injuries to an infant.

25-year-old Justin Kenner of Clinton is facing charges of Domestic Battery and Child Endangerment. Officials say Kenner was arrested around midnight August 24th.

The Sheriff’s Office says the charges and arrest stem from an incident that happened August 21st. Officials say a 9-1-1 call was made to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office. They say the call was for an infant who was choking and had stopped breathing.

Officials say when first responders arrived, a 6-month old infant had shallow breathing and was lethargic. The child was taken to a local hospital, where officials say hospital workers found several other injuries. Police say the child was then taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, and looked at by the hospital’s Child Protection Team.

Officials say during the investigation, it was discovered that Kenner had caused injuries to the child on the 21st, and on at least one previous date that he supervised the child while the mother was at work.

The Sheriff’s Office says Kenner is being held without bond in the Vermillion County Jail until his initial hearing next week.
Officials say the investigation is on-going.

