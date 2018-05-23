Man connected to the murder of Matt Luecking in court

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was in court on Wednesday for his connection to the murder of a Terre Haute DJ.
Benjamin Selig is facing charges of assisting a criminal in connection with the murder of Matt Luecking in 2016.
On Wednesday, he entered a change of plea.
That plea has been taken under advisement.
Selig's next court date is set for July 18th.
