Man connected to the murder of Matt Luecking in court

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was in court on Wednesday for his connection to the murder of a Terre Haute DJ.

Benjamin Selig is facing charges of assisting a criminal in connection with the murder of Matt Luecking in 2016.

On Wednesday, he entered a change of plea.

That plea has been taken under advisement.

Selig's next court date is set for July 18th.