Police identify Vincennes 2-year-old that was found dead, one man behind bars

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A two-year-old is dead and a Knox County man is behind bars.

On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to 502 Bowman Terrace Street in Vincennes after a two-year-old was reported unresponsive.

When police and medics arrived they tried to resuscitate Jaqreion Anderson.

The toddler was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Jaqreion was home with his mom's boyfriend, LaQuetin Breeland when it happened.

There were other young children in the home at the time.

Police say they launched an investigation right away, leading to the arrest of Breeland.

He was charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury on a child less than 14, reckless homicide, and neglect.

He is currently in the Knox County Jail.