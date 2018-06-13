Clear

Police identify Vincennes 2-year-old that was found dead, one man behind bars

The toddler was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes where he was pronounced dead.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 9:55 AM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 3:13 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A two-year-old is dead and a Knox County man is behind bars.

Scroll for more content...

On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to 502 Bowman Terrace Street in Vincennes after a two-year-old was reported unresponsive.

When police and medics arrived they tried to resuscitate Jaqreion Anderson.

The toddler was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Jaqreion was home with his mom's boyfriend, LaQuetin Breeland when it happened.

There were other young children in the home at the time.

Police say they launched an investigation right away, leading to the arrest of Breeland.

He was charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury on a child less than 14, reckless homicide, and neglect.

He is currently in the Knox County Jail.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
A very pleasant overnight and Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It