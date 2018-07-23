Clear

Man arrested for Greene County crash that left one person dead

A Springville, Indiana man was arrested for a Greene County crash that left one person dead.

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 11:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Springville, Indiana man was arrested for a Greene County crash that left one person dead.

The crash happened in May on North State Road 45 in Bloomfield.

According to court documents, Raul Ramirez crashed a stolen car into another car being driven by Jeremiah Murphy.

Also in the car with Murphy was a female passenger and their four-year-old daughter.

Murphy was killed in the crash.

According to an area bartender, Ramirez stopped in earlier that evening for a couple of beers.

Ramirez has a prior conviction for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person.

On Monday, police arrested Ramirez.

According to the court documents he is facing charges of operating a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle causing death, and auto theft.

Police say Ramirez is a potential flight risk.

