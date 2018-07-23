Man arrested for Greene County crash that left one person dead

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Springville, Indiana man was arrested for a Greene County crash that left one person dead.
The crash happened in May on North State Road 45 in Bloomfield.
According to court documents, Raul Ramirez crashed a stolen car into another car being driven by Jeremiah Murphy.
Also in the car with Murphy was a female passenger and their four-year-old daughter.
Murphy was killed in the crash.
According to an area bartender, Ramirez stopped in earlier that evening for a couple of beers.
Ramirez has a prior conviction for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person.
On Monday, police arrested Ramirez.
According to the court documents he is facing charges of operating a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle causing death, and auto theft.
Police say Ramirez is a potential flight risk.
