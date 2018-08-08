Clear

Man arrested for Friday morning shooting in Terre Haute

We have new information in a shooting from Friday that left a man shot in the face.

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 3:08 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 6:58 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information in a shooting from Friday that left a man shot in the face.

Terre Haute Police have arrested 47-year-old Anthony Williams.

He's facing a number of charges in connection to this shooting.

They include unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

The shooting was reported Friday morning near 6th and a Half Street in Terre Haute.

News 10 received confirmation from an Indiana State University crime alert.

The victim was reportedly shot in the face and found near the Landsbaum Center.

