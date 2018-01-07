wx_icon Terre Haute

wx_icon Robinson 12°

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville

wx_icon Casey 13°

wx_icon Brazil

wx_icon Marshall

Clear
Breaking News: Autopsy completed for body found in pond Full Story

Man arrested, facing charges after fight in Cayuga

Police arrested Michael Mershon, 31, on Friday.

Posted: Jan. 6, 2018 11:19 PM
Updated: Jan. 6, 2018 11:41 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A fight ends up with one man behind bars in Vermillion County.

Scroll for more content...

Police arrested Michael Mershon, 31, on Friday.

It happened in the 900 block of West Ferry Street in Cayuga. 

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office says shots were fired following a fight near the Cayuga American Legion. Police say further investigation led them to a physical fight earlier in the day in the 200 block of North Logan Street. Police say both altercations were connected.

Officials say two others involved were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Mershon is in the Vermillion County Jail facing charges of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police say there are two people of interest being sought out for questioning, but they are not releasing their names. 

Officials say further charges could be filed at a later date.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It