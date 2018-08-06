Man arrested, facing attempted murder charges in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Linton man is facing charges following a shooting early Sunday morning.

Indiana State Police said detectives were notified by Linton authorities just after 5 a.m. Officials said Linton Police needed assistance on an attempted murder case that they had been gathering information for since 4 a.m.

Through a combined investigation with Linton Police, officials said ISP detectives found a person had been shot at a home on 249 G Street just before 4 a.m.

Officials said the victim suffered a non-life threatening injury to his arm.

Police arrested Elijiah David Scott Gwyn, 21, Linton.

He was taken to the Greene County Jail.

He faces a series of charges included Attempted Murder, Criminal Recklessness, Aggravated Battery, Pointing a Firearm and Carrying a Firearm without a License.