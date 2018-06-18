Man arrested after truck reported stolen

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing charges after police say he stole a truck and later led officers on a brief chase.

Sullivan County Sheriff, Clark Cottom, said his office has been investigating the theft of a 2015 Dodge Cummins diesel truck. Someone reported it stolen last Tuesday from a house just north of Sullivan.

Police received reports that the truck had been seen near Shelburn Thursday night, but officers weren't able to find it. County dispatch received another call Friday morning about another sighting of the stolen truck.

A witness said a man got out of the stolen truck and then went into a house. Officers from three agencies helped track down the vehicle at that time. Cottom said officers saw a man inside the house, but he refused to go to the door. Officers later identified the man as Jeffrey Meier – 55 of Sullivan.

Officers sealed off the house and started the process to get a warrant to get inside the house. Officers learned an elderly woman was also inside the home. She answered a call from the officers, and then met officers at the door. At that time, police said Meier ran out the back of the house. After a brief chase, officers caught Meier.

Meier is facing charges for Theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing police. Sheriff Cottom said the stolen vehicle was placed in secure storage, as investigators will be collecting fingerprints and DNA samples for further proceedings.