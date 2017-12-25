wx_icon Terre Haute

Man arrested after several car burglaries in Illinois

Robinson Police arrested Michael Voltz, 31, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

Posted: Dec. 24, 2017 9:16 PM
Updated: Dec. 24, 2017 11:43 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Police say a home security camera helped solve an investigation involving several car burglaries.

Robinson Police arrested Michael Voltz, 31, Wisconsin, on Saturday. He's accused of several car burglaries.

Police say during one of the attempts, Voltz was captured on a home security camera. Police found him staying at a home in Robinson.

Officials say they're still sorting through recovered items, which will take a few days. Some of the items, police say, do not have reports.

Police will contact victims regarding their belongings sometime next week.

If you're missing items from your vehicle, but did not report it, you can contact the Robinson Police Department at 618-544-2217.

