ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is in jail tonight after police say a woman was abducted and held against her will.
Authorities arrested Chad Smith of Rockville, Indiana. The Parke County Sheriff's Office said Smith got into an argument with his estranged girlfriend.
Deputies said it intensified when Smith forced the woman into a bedroom and tried to suffocate her.
According to authorities, Smith later forced the woman into his truck and took her to his house.
The victim told police Smith made her write a suicide note before tieing her up and gagging her. She also said he boarded up all of the house's exits.
The victim told police Smith untied her before going to sleep. That's when she was able to escape.
Police said a search of the house turned up the items used to confine her.
Smith faces several charges. They include kidnapping, criminal confinement and battery. He remains in the Parke County Jail without bond.
Related Content
- Chad Smith arrested after police say a woman was abducted
- The Run for the 43rd: Chad Overton
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - John Robert Smith
- Don Smith's car collection up for auction
- Bidding starts on Don Smith car collection
- Police confirm one dead after 18th Street shooting, woman arrested
- Work release and probation: Man sentenced for abducting his wife and causing a multi-hour standoff
- Arrest made after police standoff
- Don Smith auction underway after months of planning
- Woman arrested for Counterfeiting in Parke County