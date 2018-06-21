Chad Smith arrested after police say a woman was abducted

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is in jail tonight after police say a woman was abducted and held against her will.

Authorities arrested Chad Smith of Rockville, Indiana. The Parke County Sheriff's Office said Smith got into an argument with his estranged girlfriend.

Deputies said it intensified when Smith forced the woman into a bedroom and tried to suffocate her.

According to authorities, Smith later forced the woman into his truck and took her to his house.

The victim told police Smith made her write a suicide note before tieing her up and gagging her. She also said he boarded up all of the house's exits.

The victim told police Smith untied her before going to sleep. That's when she was able to escape.

Police said a search of the house turned up the items used to confine her.

Smith faces several charges. They include kidnapping, criminal confinement and battery. He remains in the Parke County Jail without bond.