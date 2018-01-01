Man arrested after being accused of driving while intoxicated

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing charges after being accused of drunk driving.

It happened Saturday night, just after 7, at County 1425 South and County Road 100 West. That's in Clinton, Indiana.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office says Daniel Shew, 47, of Clinton, was driving his truck erratically and at high rates of speed. When deputies tried to stop Shew, police say he kept going and refused to stop.

About two miles south of CR 1300 South, police say Shew was finally pulled over.

Police say Shew showed signs of being intoxicated and told police he saw the patrol vehicle trying to stop him.

Police gave Shew field sobriety tests and a certified chemical test. Officials say Shew's BAC level was .14%.

Shew was arrested and taken to the Vermillion County Jail. He has since posted bond.