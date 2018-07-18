Clear

Man admits to putting broken pieces of glass in cups sent to Indiana restaurants

A Kentucky man accused of placing glass shards into shipments of Styrofoam cups to be sent to fast-food restaurants has pleaded guilty in federal court to tampering with consumer products.

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 11:15 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Kentucky man accused of placing glass shards into shipments of Styrofoam cups to be sent to fast-food restaurants has pleaded guilty in federal court to tampering with consumer products.

Scroll for more content...

A statement on Monday from U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman says 44-year-old Waylon J. Horton of Munfordville entered the plea last week in Bowling Green.

Horton was charged in 2016 after Michigan-based Dart Container Corp. contacted authorities about possible product tampering involving Horton while he was employed by the company at a plant in Horse Cave.

The prosecutor’s office said Horton put glass in cups on two separate occasions in 2016 that were then shipped to fast food restaurants. The statement says glass pieces were found in cups at restaurants in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 11.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes