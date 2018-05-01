Clear

Man accused of sexual misconduct with a minor part of work-release program

Court documents state that the order happened over objection from the State of Indiana.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 7:19 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2018 10:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man accused of sexual misconduct with a minor is now part of a work-release program.

Scroll for more content...

Jesse Clark was in court on Monday.

Earlier this month, a young girl told police Clark exposed himself to her during a sleepover.

Now, a Vigo County judge ordered Clark to be taken to the county work release center.

Court documents state that the order happened over objection from the State of Indiana.

The court also told Clark not to have contact with the alleged victims nor their families.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Chance of Wednesday Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It