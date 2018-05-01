Man accused of sexual misconduct with a minor part of work-release program

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man accused of sexual misconduct with a minor is now part of a work-release program.

Jesse Clark was in court on Monday.

Earlier this month, a young girl told police Clark exposed himself to her during a sleepover.

Now, a Vigo County judge ordered Clark to be taken to the county work release center.

Court documents state that the order happened over objection from the State of Indiana.

The court also told Clark not to have contact with the alleged victims nor their families.