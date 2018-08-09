TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new trial date is set for the man accused of setting fire to a county building.
Jason Morales will now face a jury on December 3rd.
Morales is accused of setting fire to the Vigo County Community Corrections Center in late June.
Police believe he was upset after parole agents took a laptop from him.
LINK | SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS THE MAN SUSPECTED OF SETTING FIRE TO COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS BUILDING WALKING THE HALLS
That laptop contained pornography.
He remains in the Vigo County Jail on a $100,000 bond with no 10 percent.
Related Content
- Man accused of setting fire to Community Corrections building receives new trial date
- Surveillance video shows the man suspected of setting fire to Community Corrections building walking the halls
- Man accused of setting fire to community corrections has two serious previous convictions
- New trial date set for Vigo County man accused of murder
- Man accused of killing volunteer firefighter in crash has trial date set
- Trial date set for Terre Haute man accused of child molesting crimes
- Vincennes building receives renovations
- One of the three accused of killing Terre Haute DJ has trial date set
- Trial date set for former Illinois AAU coach accused of sexual misconduct
- Trial date set for man arrested for October shooting in Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...