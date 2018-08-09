Man accused of setting fire to Community Corrections building receives new trial date

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new trial date is set for the man accused of setting fire to a county building.

Jason Morales will now face a jury on December 3rd.

Morales is accused of setting fire to the Vigo County Community Corrections Center in late June.

Police believe he was upset after parole agents took a laptop from him.

That laptop contained pornography.

He remains in the Vigo County Jail on a $100,000 bond with no 10 percent.