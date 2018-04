TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a man accused of robbing a Terre Haute bank.

At a hearing Tuesday morning, Larry Denbo told the judge he couldn't understand his rights.

On Wednesday, police arrested Denbo for trying to rob the First Financial Bank branch at 6th and Wabash.

He was arrested while he was still in the bank.