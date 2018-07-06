Man accused of leaving the scene of a Thursday morning crash already receives punishment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The man that police say was at the center of a Thursday morning hit and run has received his punishment.

29-year-old Tyler Ellinger entered a guilty plea in Terre Haute City Court on Friday morning.

The judge sentenced him to 180 days of informal probation, 50 hours of community service, and $210 in fines.

Ellinger was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that happened at 10th and Voorhees Streets in Terre Haute.

Police say Ellinger ran his truck into an SUV, forcing it into a home, and the drove away.

He was arrested a short time later near the Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary.

Nobody was injured in the crash.