Man accused of leading police on a chase appears in court

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The man police say led them on a chase last week was in court on Tuesday.

That man is 49-year-old Thomas Mason.

A Terre Haute Police Officer reportedly tried to pull over Mason near North 23rd and Wilson Streets in Terre Haute.

Police say Mason refused to stop and led them on a chase into rural Vigo County.

Officers say Mason crashed into a ditch near Davis Avenue and Crow Streets in the eastern part of the county.

Court documents show he will return to court on Friday.