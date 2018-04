TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The man accused of causing a weekend standoff in Terre Haute has entered a not guilty plea.

Christopher Blanton was accused of having a standoff with police last weekend.

It happened on Oakland Avenue in Terre Haute.

Police say it started out as a domestic dispute.

Blanton faces three charges.

Those charges are criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, and possession of meth.

A jury trial is set for October 10th.