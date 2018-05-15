Man accused in West Terre Haute bomb scare pleads guilty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute man accused in a bomb scare last year has pleaded guilty to firearms charges, and is scheduled to appear again in court this afternoon.

Justin VanGilder, 28, pleaded guilty on last week to unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The FBI found explosive-making materials in his home in April 2017.

VanGilder is scheduled to appear in federal court in Terre Haute Tuesday afternoon for a hearing.

Both charges carry a possible sentence of 10 years in prison.

In 2014, VanGilder was convicted of having an unregistered explosive device in southern Illinois.