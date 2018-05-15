Clear

Man accused in West Terre Haute bomb scare pleads guilty

A West Terre Haute man accused in a bomb scare last year has pleaded guilty to firearms charges, and is scheduled to appear again in court this afternoon.

Posted: May. 15, 2018 11:13 AM
Updated: May. 15, 2018 11:13 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute man accused in a bomb scare last year has pleaded guilty to firearms charges, and is scheduled to appear again in court this afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

Justin VanGilder, 28, pleaded guilty on last week to unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The FBI found explosive-making materials in his home in April 2017.

RELATED: Trial pushed back for West Terre Haute man arrested after bomb scare 
MORE: Man accused in 2017 West Terre Haute bomb scare has trial pushed back 

VanGilder is scheduled to appear in federal court in Terre Haute Tuesday afternoon for a hearing.

Both charges carry a possible sentence of 10 years in prison.

In 2014, VanGilder was convicted of having an unregistered explosive device in southern Illinois.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Daily showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It