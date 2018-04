WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The man accused of a bomb scare in West Terre Haute was supposed to have his pretrial hearing in Indianapolis on Friday, but that hearing has been continued.

Justin VanGilder was charged with illegally possessing weapons and ammunition.

His trial in May has also been moved.

That's due to evidence still being looked into.

In April of 2017, the FBI discovered explosive-making materials, guns, and ammunition in his West Terre Haute home.