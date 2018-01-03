Making the call for school delays and cancellations

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Because of the bitter cold temperatures, local schools are operating on delays Wednesday morning.

News 10 caught up with Vigo County Superintendent Danny Tanoos to figure out how he and his team make the calls.

Tanoos says he works with a team of eight people to determine if a delay or cancellation should occur. There are several factors they consider. Students' safety tops that list.

Tanoos says school leaders will drive around in the morning to make sure students aren't waiting outside too long. They also hit the roads when we see ice and snow in the forecast.

“When it is beginning to snow or ice I’ll get out on the road myself along with the Sheriff and other police officers will do the same,” said Tanoos. “We'll drive and then make the decision in the middle of the morning because I like to make that call by 5 a.m. or 6 a.m.”

The team of eight also works with mechanics before school to make sure the buses will run safely.

Tanoos says there's no set temperature for when school gets delayed or canceled.

