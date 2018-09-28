Making a Difference one ramp at a time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many of us take our mobility and freedom to move for granted. But one local man recognizes there are people who are virtually trapped in their homes. He's this month's Make a Difference Award winner, and he's stepped in to help these folks time and time again.

We’re talking about Josh Powers, a Project Leader for the SAWS handicap ramp team. He's a handy guy, with a heart for helping others.

Powers explains, "I have a deep desire to be about community service, and I knew I had these skills around construction and carpentry, I've helped out with Habitat for Humanity in the past."

This is his fourth year of designing, building, and installing these custom ramps at no charge to the homeowner. So far, he's helped make 15 to 20 of these ramps possible. He says the hard work he and other volunteers put in, creates radical change.

Powers shares, "Many of the residents that we work with the only way that they can get out of the house is by an ambulance, so this really allows them to have the ability to be free again so to speak."

This includes residents like Mary Alice Inman. She's a kind and caring widow, who looks back fondly on the days when she could volunteer. Because of work like Powers', she sees opportunities opening before her eyes.

Inman explains, "Well maybe I can be able to get to go to church and stuff, because once I get in, you know it's kind of hard for me. And, I go to the doctor's appointments and things and it'll make it much easier for me to get in and out of the vehicles."

So with elbow grease, wood, and some power tools, Powers says he'll continue to do what he can to change lives.

He says, "Just knowing you can make a small difference in a few hours on a Saturday morning can just make all the difference for a person who's again, who's been trapped in their home for a while."

Inman adds, "We've got wonderful people here in Terre Haute. You ask for something and they'll volunteer right now."

Wonderful people like Josh Powers, and that's why he's this month's Make a Difference Award winner!

Powers says the Wabash Independent Living and Learning Center could always use more volunteers.

There's dozens of people in the community who need these ramps built, and cannot afford them. To contact the WILL Center, you can call 812-298-9455, or email Danny Grissom at d.grissom@thewillcenter.org.

Powers says he couldn't do what he does without Grissom. He's the one who coordinates project leaders like Powers during the building processes. If you want to help, all the tools are provided, and no construction experience is needed.

For more information on the WILL Center, click here!

If you know of anyone Making a Difference in the Wabash Valley, nominate them at this link!