Clear

Making a Difference one ramp at a time

Many of us take our mobility and freedom to move for granted. But one local man recognizes there are people who are virtually trapped in their homes.

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 10:47 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many of us take our mobility and freedom to move for granted. But one local man recognizes there are people who are virtually trapped in their homes. He's this month's Make a Difference Award winner, and he's stepped in to help these folks time and time again.

We’re talking about Josh Powers, a Project Leader for the SAWS handicap ramp team. He's a handy guy, with a heart for helping others.

Powers explains, "I have a deep desire to be about community service, and I knew I had these skills around construction and carpentry, I've helped out with Habitat for Humanity in the past."

This is his fourth year of designing, building, and installing these custom ramps at no charge to the homeowner. So far, he's helped make 15 to 20 of these ramps possible. He says the hard work he and other volunteers put in, creates radical change.

Powers shares, "Many of the residents that we work with the only way that they can get out of the house is by an ambulance, so this really allows them to have the ability to be free again so to speak."

This includes residents like Mary Alice Inman. She's a kind and caring widow, who looks back fondly on the days when she could volunteer. Because of work like Powers', she sees opportunities opening before her eyes.

Inman explains, "Well maybe I can be able to get to go to church and stuff, because once I get in, you know it's kind of hard for me. And, I go to the doctor's appointments and things and it'll make it much easier for me to get in and out of the vehicles."

So with elbow grease, wood, and some power tools, Powers says he'll continue to do what he can to change lives.

He says, "Just knowing you can make a small difference in a few hours on a Saturday morning can just make all the difference for a person who's again, who's been trapped in their home for a while."

Inman adds, "We've got wonderful people here in Terre Haute. You ask for something and they'll volunteer right now."

Wonderful people like Josh Powers, and that's why he's this month's Make a Difference Award winner!

Powers says the Wabash Independent Living and Learning Center could always use more volunteers.

There's dozens of people in the community who need these ramps built, and cannot afford them. To contact the WILL Center, you can call 812-298-9455, or email Danny Grissom at d.grissom@thewillcenter.org.

Powers says he couldn't do what he does without Grissom. He's the one who coordinates project leaders like Powers during the building processes. If you want to help, all the tools are provided, and no construction experience is needed.

For more information on the WILL Center, click here!

If you know of anyone Making a Difference in the Wabash Valley, nominate them at this link!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Nice weather for the weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Week 7 Part 3 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 2 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 1 ITZ

Image

Don't let these common misconceptions keep you from getting a flu shot

Image

A cold front will provide a cooler day on Saturday with a mix of sunhine and clouds.

Image

Make a Difference: Josh Powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team

Image

The Maui Stop n' Shop will open soon!

Image

Thousands expected Saturday for Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt

Image

Ivy Tech hosted the Cob and Cog high school student competition

Image

Terre Haute prepares for city wide clean up event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game