VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're still looking for a way to give back this holiday season the American Red Cross wants you to think about giving blood.

Scroll for more content...

All you have to do is schedule an appointment.

And there's a blood drive Friday in Vincennes! It's from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Vincennes YMCA in the gym.

Donors can make an appointment by clicking here. And if you have any questions about the drive, contact the YMCA at (812) 895-9622.