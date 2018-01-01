Make sure you're registered to vote for upcoming elections!

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Of course in order to vote in any election you must be registered to vote!

Scroll for more content...

The best place to register is by logging onto Indiana Voters website. All you need is your valid Indiana driver's license or state-issued ID card. Click here for the website.

"It's the easiest way there is to get registered,” explained Vada Long, with Vigo County Voter Registration. “And even if you think you are registered, but you're not sure, it so easy just to go on that webpage and send us a registration to make sure you are registered."

The deadline to register in Indiana is April 9 and the deadline in Illinois is Feb. 20. Although, grace period voting takes place between the deadline and the primary, which is March 20.

That's where you may register and vote on the same day at your county courthouse. Check with your county clerk for more information.