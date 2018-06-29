TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - His co-workers think of him as more of a best friend than their boss.
Scroll for more content...
His peers say his dedication is how they were able to turn their lives around.
Click play on the video to see News 10's Lacey Clifton award the June Make a Difference Award to Infinity House Director Rusty Goodwin.
Related Content
- Make a Difference: Rusty Goodwin
- Make a Difference: Scott McDaniel
- Make a difference: home run derby
- May Make a Difference: Jay and Ellen Bardole
- Optimist Club leader receives November Make a Difference Award
- December Make a Difference: The window artist of Brazil
- Make a Difference: One Prayer at a time
- Make a Difference: Irene Skomp helping those in need
- September Make a Difference Award: Heart so big, they call her The Grinch!
- April Make a Difference: Helping hundreds of lives at Greene County's Middle Way House