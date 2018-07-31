Make a Difference: Making 4-H her passion

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Summertime is 4-H fair time in the Wabash Valley.
Each county works hard to showcase their animals, projects, and their future leaders.
In Vigo County, there's a special lady who's made 4-H her passion.
This year marked her 54th fair.
Storm Team 10's Chris Piper introduces us to Mary Ann Sedletzeck.
She is the winner of this month's Make a Difference award.
Click play on the video to see her story.
