Make A Difference: Saving a life at South Knox High School

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - At one Wabash Valley school, it's so much more than reading, writing and arithmetic.

At South Knox High School in Vincennes, students and staff helped save a life and for that reason, this month's Make a Difference award goes to an entire group!

Last December it started as just a regular day of school that is until Mrs. Wallace felt ill.

"I said ‘Christy I'm going to sit in your office I've got part of a headache’ and she said alright and that's the last thing I remember before waking up in the emergency room,” Annette Wallace explained.

Her heart had stopped while sitting in a classroom.

It wasn't until two students who regularly swing by to say hello noticed something was terribly wrong.

"She wasn't acting right so I told his mom Jennifer and then she told the manager Kristy," students Alex Tislew and Tanner Young stated.

One by one school faculty and staff rushed into action. They performed CPR and used one of the school's AED’s, doing what they could to bring her back.

"When I came down the hall and got there, there were six people in this little cramped room all trying to figure out,” Principal David Couchenour said. “But everybody was doing a job in that room at that particular time."

Amazingly, after 12 minutes without a heartbeat, Wallace had a pulse again.

Every person who helped save Annette Wallace received a pat on the back from and a grateful thank you from the family. Recognition the school says they don't really want, they just wanted to help a friend.

Mrs. Wallace is healthy enough to be back at school now. A place she says she owes her life to.