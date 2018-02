BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Brazil Police Department reports crews are out of a major water leak on U.S. 40 at the Knightsville flashes.

Officials believe the water will be out for several hours as this was caused by an 18 inch water main line that busted.

Drive slowly in the area as crews are out with equipment and could be in the roadway as they work.