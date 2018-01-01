wx_icon Terre Haute 27°

Major repaving project coming to Terre Haute

Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 3:06 PM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2018 3:56 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Major work is planned for a heavily traveled street in Terre Haute.

The entire length of Third Street within city limits will be re-paved this year.

Mayor Duke Bennett made that announcement during his breakfast Thursday morning. This project is part of a state project.

The city itself also has a $1.8 million paving budget. That's the largest budget under the Bennett administration.

Terre Haute will also put about $100,000 in downtown sidewalks this year.

